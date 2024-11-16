NOVEMBER 2024

For Online Subscription

EICMA Registers High Participation



The EICMA Milan motorcycle show was one of the biggest in terms of participation with almost all the top global manufacturers being present and showcasing at least a couple of new motorcycles or more.

The Indian manufacturers were represented by Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and Ultraviolette. Last year Hero MotoCorp had showcased a naked streetfighter concept which was now launched as the Xtreme 250. They also launched the fully faired Karizma 250-cc, a liquid-cooled 210-cc Xpulse adventure bike, and a Vida electric scooter.

The Flying Flea C and S electric bikes were showcased a day before the show by Royal Enfield at an old aircraft manufacturing factory. The connection between the launch location and the Flying Flea goes back to the Second World War. The Flying Flea was a lightweight motorcycle used by Paratroopers as their mode of transport. The design of the new Flying Flea is very minimalist and lightweight like its predecessors. It is going to be the electric brand from Royal Enfield, so there is a clear distinction between the electric and ICE bikes. The company also displayed the Electric Himalayan test mule and launched the Classic 650 and the Bear 650 in Europe.

The other Indian brand, Ultraviolette, is one of the youngest in India. It showcased the concept X, an electric ADV.

The other bikes of interest for the Indian customer were the BMW F 450 GS, a parallel twin-cylinder bike that will be made in India by TVS. The Piaggio Group displayed the Aprilia Tuono 457, which is based on the fully faired RS 457 that was launched earlier this year. The KTM stand had a new 390 Adventure on display and a very interesting 390 SMC, which sits between the Duke and the Adventure.





Aspi Bhathena

Editor