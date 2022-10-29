NOVEMBER 2022

For Online Subscription

With high inflation and the economy still struggling to get back to normal after the pandemic, two-wheeler sales are yet to regain the pre-pandemic levels. Although scooter sales have bounced back to some extent following the resumption of work-a-day life, motorcycle sales continue to be lacklustre on account of lack of demand from the rural areas. The high cost of fuel is yet another factor responsible for low sales, because expensive fuel does hurt the ordinary citizen the most.



The traffic situation is going from bad to worse and the police are happy turning a blind eye to offenders going down the wrong way. Three astride a bike seems to have become the norm nowadays. It is unfortunate that the police look for a soft target. For example, if you happen to be riding a two-wheeler registered in another state, they will stop you even if you have not committed a traffic offence, but they will not take action against people carrying little children on the bike or even three astride a two-wheeler going the wrong way.



During the launch of a commuter motorcycle of late, the person doing the presentation said that the model had the longest seat in the commuter segment. When I asked him if he was trying to convey that the bike would accommodate three people, he changed the subject and refused to answer my question. There should be a law whereby the seat is limited in length, so it cannot accommodate more than two persons. Similarly, those who knowingly flout traffic rules by riding down the wrong way should be heavily penalised or even imprisoned. It is because of such miscreants that law-abiding citizens become vulnerable to accidents trying to avoid morons coming down the wrong way.



Aspi Bhathena

Editor