MARCH 2023

Recognition for the Meritorious

The Bike India Awards for 2023 were presented last month. There were 39 contenders for these awards, all launched between the first of December 2021 and the 30th of November 2022.



The most frequently asked question in this context pertains to the basis on which the jury select the Motorcycle of the Year. To win this award, a bike needs to raise the bar in its own segment; in areas such as performance, fuel efficiency, ride, handling, braking, and, above all, it should be value for money, relevant to the Indian market, and affordable to the masses. Incidentally, the parameters are the same for the Bike India Awards and the Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) Award.



Both the Car India and Bike India Awards were well represented by the automobile industry at the ITC Grand Central at Parel, Mumbai. It was great to see the Royal Enfield Hunter, a motorcycle made by an Indian manufacturer, win the coveted Two-wheeler of the Year Award. It is equally heartening to see Indian manufacturers like Bajaj, TVS, and Royal Enfield giving international manufacturers a run for their money by making motorcycles that are suitable to the Indian market.



The Suzuki V-Strom SX, Honda CB300F, and KTM RC 390 were strong contenders for the awards. The jury considered the value-for-money factor, which is one of the reasons for not winning an award.



Electric scooters are making an impact on the Indian scooter market. In view of this, Bike India decided to institute an award for the best electric scooter. Three big Indian manufacturers—Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp—have entered the EV market, the last-named with the “Vida” brand.



I would like to thank all the jury members, manufacturers, and, last but not least, our sponsors, Motul and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, for their support which made the Awards a successful event.



Aspi Bhathena

Editor