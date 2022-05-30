Bike India

JUNE 2022

Rest in Peace, Zal

This month’s editorial is being written in a very sombre mood for we lost one of our former colleagues, Zal Cursetji, in a road accident. We keep talking about the pathetic traffic situation in our country, but it is not until it affects one of our own that it hits us hard.

It was in the wee hours of a Saturday that Zal was returning home after dropping off a friend when tragedy struck. A car took a turn from the opposite side without indicating and hit Zal head-on. The impact was on the left side of the car and the accident occurred in the middle of the square. The car driver did not use the turn-indicator nor did they give Zal the right of way.

Road safety is a big concern today and the root cause of the problem is lack of proper riding and driving schools. The driving and riding test is a joke; most people who obtain a licence to ride or drive do not have a clue about driving a car or riding a two-wheeler. It is high time we devised a stringent driving/riding test so as to preclude those morons on the road who are a hazard to others and themselves.

Drunk driving is another issue which needs to be addressed with a proper breath-analyser test and not, as is the current practice, with a policeman poking his nose into the rider’s/driver’s face, trying to make out whether they are sozzled.

This editorial is dedicated to dear Zal. We have lost you, but we will keep fighting to make our roads safer. Let us hope we can make a difference and try to educate people about road safety.


Aspi Bhathena
