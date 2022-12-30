JANUARY 2023

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription

Looking Forward to a Bright Future



The year gone by started with a lot of uncertainties because of the pandemic but things settled down as the year progressed. Now, as we usher in the New Year, the pandemic seems to be coming back with a vengeance. A large number of cases have been reported in China and infections in the US are also on the rise.

Owing to the nature my job at Car India and Bike India I travel and drive/ride more or less across the globe. That gives me an opportunity to compare our traffic situation with that in the other countries. Last month I was on a holiday in Africa. I visited Rwanda and Uganda, two very backward and poor countries compared to India. What surprised me the most, however, was how the traffic is regulated and the way everyone obeys traffic rules in those countries. There was no road rage or aggression on the streets. Nobody cut lanes or honked. There was no screaming or shouting; everything was peaceful. Why have we become so aggressive and intolerant? The roads in Rwanda and Uganda were single-lane highways but the quality of the surface was amazing and even the speed-breakers were well designed and of a uniform length and height; not like what we have here where each one is different in height and length.

The two-wheeler market in Rwanda is dominated by the TVS Victor and in Uganda by the Bajaj Boxer. You see only these two brands on the road. Their dominance is such that if you see 100 motorcycles, 99 of them will be Bajaj and TVS, barring an odd Chinese two-wheeler or a Honda or a Yamaha.

I would like to thank all our readers and wish them a happy New Year. Enjoy your ride but always wear your helmet and ride safely.



Aspi Bhathena

Editor