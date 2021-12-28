Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

JANUARY 2022

by Leave a Comment

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription

Separate the Wheat from the Chaff

The year has gone by under the dreadful shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic as I write this first editorial of the year 2022.

In the olden days, you had to have some basic knowledge of automobiles to get a job with an automotive magazine to test bikes and write reviews. Today all you need is a smartphone to put up a video with a “first ride review”. The other day, I was told that the days of printed magazines are over; now you have to do videos. I am not averse to that, but what about credibility and accuracy of content? A number of videos and a lot of information are available online, but, unfortunately, most of that is rubbish.

One of my juniors attended a first ride. A journalist with more than a hundred thousand online followers was there as well. His feedback made no sense at all. That was when the junior said to me, ‘Sir, you have only 2,000 followers, whereas he has more than 1,00,000.’ This seems to demonstrate that it does not matter how much knowledge one has; what matters is how one sells themself.

In the past, we had about 10 to 12 motorcycle manufacturers and, on average, they would launch two or three new products every year. Now I get an email every day seeking to apprise me of the launch of a new e-scooter or an e-motorcycle. I do not think anyone has a count of how many EV manufacturers we have in the country. Even today, the manufacturers who have been in the business for more than three or four decades sometimes struggle to get the bike right. How are manufacturers without any experience of producing bikes going to make bikes that are faultlessly sorted?

We at Bike India wish all our readers a happy New Year. Ride safely and stay safe.


Aspi Bhathena
Editor








	

	
m.salvi@nextgenpublishing.net'
Bike India Team – who has written  posts on Bike India.
Email
Related posts:
NOVEMBER 2016
SEPTEMBER 2016
Anniversary Special AUGUST 2016


	

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
       
 
 



 


 




				
					
					
				
 


	

	
Latest News




Subscribe to Car India

			

		


Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

			

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective.
Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.


 SiteMap