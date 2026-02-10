FEBRUARY 2026

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription



FTA Gives Rise to High Hopes



The latest buzz on social media is the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union. Everyone seems to think that the prices of European motorcycles such as BMW, Ducati, and KTM will come down. They may come down in respect of certain models that are manufactured in Europe. Most of these manufacturers also have manufacturing facilities in Thailand, and India already has an FTA with Thailand. The price of riding gear and helmets could come down, and we do hope that the restriction on the import of safety gear is removed.

The commuters in the state of Kerala observe traffic rules punctiliously. Hardly any instances of riding on the wrong side of the road are observed. Both the rider and the pillion wear helmets, and the traffic is well organized, with public transport buses stopping in a proper lay-by and not in the middle of the road. Such discipline was observed across the state, not just in the city of Kochi but even in small towns. Perhaps the high literacy rate in Kerala has something to do with the citizens’ behaviour on the road. Furthermore, although the roads in Kerala are narrow with single-lane highways, the road surface is first-class.

The fascination with media has grown to such an extent that anybody with a smartphone becomes an expert. What these people do is read other people’s reviews and then write their stories and speak on social media. If you ask them for their own assessment or feedback, you will instantly realise that they do not have the faintest clue about what is happening in the automotive world. After all, the easiest thing is to criticise someone else’s work. If you think there is a problem with a bike, then you should be able to offer a solution to that problem, and not just say that the bike is bad. There is no perfect motorcycle or scooter in the world; the best compromise is a good bike.





Aspi Bhathena



Editor