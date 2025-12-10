DECEMBER 2025

For Online Subscription

More than just Festivities

This year has just flown by and I am already writing the last editorial for 2025. The activities are not slowing down even in the month of December. Last month we had the last round of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup in Coimbatore and we had a very special guest for the race, my dear friend Freddie Spencer. The insight and his knowledge of riding a motorcycle is incredible. Just after seeing the boys riding on the CCTV feed, he suggested some changes that helped them improve their riding. It was an honour and privilege for me to ride with “Fast Freddie” on the new Royal Enfield GT-R 750 that I have built. Tthe only thing I can say at the moment is that he was really impressed with the new bike compared to the GT-R 650 that he runs in the BTR (Build Train Race series in the USA).

The end of the year seems to get quite hectic with all the bike festivals, starting with Royal Enfield Motoverse. Then we have TVS Motosoul, and last, but not the least, IBW (India Bike Week). And in between all these bike festivals we have the IMOTY (Indian Motorcycle of the Year) award.

The Royal Enfield Motoverse festival is getting bigger with every passing year and, this time, there was an array of motorcycles displayed from custom bikes to accessorised ones, flat track racing, and even Moto-Polo being played for the first time in India. Another first at Motoverse was the ‘Well of Death’ which really impressed me with women riders riding in there without holding on to the handlebars and riding side-saddle. I am now looking forward to the TVS Motosoul festival.





Aspi Bhathena



Editor