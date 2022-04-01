APRIL 2022

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription

Recognition for the Meritorious

The Bike India Awards were presented last month. Even with all the headwinds in the automobile industry, we had a strong field of two-wheelers contending for the coveted Two-wheeler of the Year Award. Incidentally, the premium bikes launched last year outnumbered the entry-level commuter bikes. The Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) Awards were also given away last month.

The adventure sport motorcycle segment is gaining considerable momentum with more and more people opting for these bikes because they are quite easy to ride during their daily commuting as well as for long-distance touring, with good off-roading capabilities thrown in for good measure. In the beginning this segment was limited only to high-end motorcycles until the Royal Enfield Himalayan was introduced at an affordable price. We pitted the Yezdi against the Himalayan to see which one is the better all-round motorcycle.

The economy is just about recovering from the after-effects of COVID-19 and now we are witness to the Ukraine war which is affecting global economy.

The party is over for us Indians because the elections are over. An increase in fuel prices is the daily order now, with petrol costing in excess of Rs 114 per litre.

The safety of electric bikes is becoming a big concern. A father and daughter died due to an electric scooter catching fire during charging. Another case was that of a scooter catching fire in Pune. Everybody seems to be jumping on the EV bandwagon to make a quick buck, endangering people’s life in the process. Without proper testing, these products are made available in the market in a hurry.

There is a lead period of nearly four years for an internal combustion engine bike from the drawing board to the showroom. The EV is a new ballgame altogether, so the manufacturers need to be more careful and undertake rigorous testing to make sure that their two-wheelers are safe before marketing them.



Aspi Bhathena

Editor