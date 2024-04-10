Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 Launched at Rs 1.51 lakh

There are plenty of changes on the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250, all while getting a minor price hike over the model it replaces

After much anticipation, Bajaj have launched their latest iteration of the Pulsar N250 at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The wait was certainly worth it as there are plenty of changes and to sweeten the deal, it only costs Rs 851 more than the outgoing model.

The changes start with a 37-mm USD fork setup, replacing the telescopic fork which should be an upgrade on the handling side of things. To complement this, there are wider 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres compared to the previous 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres. There are three colours on offer; Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Glossy Racing Red.

On the features front, the Pulsar N250 now comes with an LCD instrument console that features Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Smartphone connectivity is also possible via the Bajaj Ride Connect app. Crucially, this is the first Bajaj motorcycle to get electronic rider aids such as switchable traction control and ABS modes: Rain, Road, Off-Road.

What remains the same is its 249-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm and the five-speed transmission with an assist-and-slipper clutch. The Pulsar N250’s braking duties are managed by a 300-mm front disc and 230-mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS as standard.

These updates should help the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 be better equipped against its rivals that include the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.