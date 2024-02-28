Bike India

Bajaj Auto Launch New Pulsar NS160 and NS200

Bajaj Auto have launched the new Pulsar NS160 and NS200. The update brings changes to the NS range in the form of new head-lights, refreshed styling cues and a new LCD dash that brings in Bluetooth connectivity.

The Bajaj NS160 is to priced at Rs 1.46 lakh while the NS200 is priced at Rs 1.58 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. The updated NS range gets the same LCD instrument cluster as the one on the N150 and N160.

Mechanically, both the bikes remain the same. The biggest change on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 is the new LED headlight with the DRLs now surrounding it in the shape of a lightning bolt. The NS200 gets LED lighting all around as well, with the indicators now being LED. The digital dash is the same one that recently debuted on the updated N150 and N160 where you can now pair a smartphone to get notification alerts, while there is also a new feature that indicates gear position. Riders can now access real-time data on fuel consumption and average economy.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 competes with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0.

