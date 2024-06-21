Axor X-Cross Dual Visor – Product Review

The Axor X-Cross Dual Visor is the only dual-sport/adventure helmet under Rs 10,000 that comes with double D-ring closure.

Story: Sayantan De

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

With the steady increase in popularity of adventure motorcycles, and also dual-sport motorcycles to some extent, it is astonishing that there are so few accessible options for adventure / dual-sport motorcycle helmets in India. The number of ADV riders I have seen wearing non-ADV helmets beggars belief. But fret not, here’s a remedy—the Axor X-Cross Dual Visor helmet. It is priced at Rs 7,406 which makes it a fairly affordable proposition.

The helmet is ECE 22.05 certified, in addition to complying with ISI and DOT regulations. The shell is made out of a thermoplastic ABS material, but the bigger contributor to safety would be the double D-ring retention system; an Axor hallmark because apart from their most basic Rage line of helmets, everything else comes with double D-rings. By the way, this is the only dual-sport helmet in India under Rs 10,000 that comes with double D-rings.

While the helmet is a tad heavy on paper at 1,600±50 gm, I have used other helmets which claim to be the same weight from the factory, and the Axor X-Cross Dual Visor doesn’t feel that heavy once on the head. Speaking of comfort, there are two air intakes at the top and a closable one on the mouth guard, providing ample ventilation.

One of the best features is the magnetic button for the strap, which makes locking the strap in place a walk in the park, even with gloved hands. This is a feature more commonly seen on very high-end helmets, and not something we have seen in a helmet in this price range. Another cool bit is the included Pinlock-70 anti-fog insert, which on almost every other helmet you have to purchase separately.

After we used the helmet for a few weeks, part of the rubber beading at the bottom of the helmet came off, but the rest of it held up, so we are chalking this up to a one-off incident caused by the glue. In any case, a dab of Fevibond adhesive was enough to take care of it.

Overall, we are very happy with the helmet, as it is very comfortable, and the included Pinlock anti-fog is a godsend in the monsoons, which are upon us already. This is without a doubt one of the most value-for-money dual-sport helmets currently on sale in India.

