Ather Energy Commissions New Manufacturing Facility

Ather Energy have announced a brand-new manufacturing facility in Hosur to cater to the soaring demands of their electric scooters – the 450 and 450X. Ather plans to ramp up its production by about 2,80,000 units to produce 4,00,000 units as compared to 1,20,000 units that it has been already producing, annually.

October 2021 has been the best month for Ather Energy in terms of sales as the manufacturer has been registering 20 percent growth on month-on-month sales. Additionally, between April – November 2021, Ather have seen an abundant bump in walk-ins at their experience centers, web enquiries and test rides; in this tenure, bookings have quadrupled as well.

The EV maker has committed to invest Rs 650 crore over the next five years towards operational efficiency and ramping up production capacity. Apart from this, Ather will also be focusing on building lithium-ion batteries which has been its point of strength, making Ather the only EV maker to build its batteries locally.

Lastly, Ather have confirmed that they will be tapping into 100 more cities with 150 new touchpoints by March 2023 for the ease of customers and in order to strengthen their network.