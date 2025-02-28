Ather Announce Expansion of ‘The Juggernaut’

Ather have announced the expansion of their product testing and validation centre – The Juggernaut, in Begur, Bengaluru. Covering an area of 38,692 sq ft, the expansion of this facility should ensure the quality, reliability and performance of their scooters while also accelerating product development, testing and validation.

The facility has four road simulators for testing suspension frames, early bug detection and faster design optimization. The MTS 334 road load simulator is a device that is capable of replicating intricate two-wheeler riding conditions compressing a 1-lakh-km endurance test into 15 days. Furthermore, the facility also helps Ather in conducting battery validation tests including thermal performance test, water wading test, drop test and vibration and thermal cycling.

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO, Ather Energy, said, “EVs are radically different from ICE vehicles and are a relatively new technology, so it is important to thoroughly test all the components of the vehicle. At Ather, we have made significant investments in R&D over the years and have developed processes & standards for testing to deliver quality products. Our products go through rigorous tests that are designed around Indian riding conditions and extreme usage scenarios, reflecting how customers use our scooters. With the expansion of The Juggernaut, we are scaling up our testing capacity & capabilities, enabling us to accelerate innovation and product development, while maintaining our focus on performance, quality and reliability.”

Ather have two lines of scooters – the Ather 450 and the Rizta and currently have two manufacturing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an upcoming third manufacturing facility in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.