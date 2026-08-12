Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition First Ride: Comfortable Corner-carver?

With the introduction of the Tuono 457 Special Edition, Aprilia has sought to make its naked street bike comfortable for everyday riding. We rode it straight out of the factory to find out how it fares

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was first launched in February 2025 as a more day-to-day friendly alternative to the sportier RS 457. Riders found its ergonomics somewhat demanding, while its ride quality remained sporty yet stiff. Launched on World Motorcycle Day in June 2026, the Tuono 457 Special Edition receives revisions aimed at improving comfort, along with cosmetic changes that distinguish it from the outgoing model.

The first thing I noticed after seeing the bikes in the metal was the refreshed colour palette. Inspired by the 2006 Aprilia Tuono 1000R, the Tuono 457 Special Edition is now available in Mamba Black or the updated Puma Grey. The bike also gets a smoked flyscreen, new graphics, and colour-coded elements, including the daytime running lights (DRL) surrounds. We rode the Puma Grey, which features a two-tone white-and-silver finish, a red front wheel, and a black rear wheel complemented by contrasting red rim decals.

Astride the bike, I realised that the riding triangle is slightly aggressive and is more or less the same as before. The reason is that the footpegs are rear-set and although the handlebar now sits 10 millimetres higher, the seat height too has increased from 790 mm to 800 mm due to the extra cushioning.

After riding the bike for about two hours, the experience was comfortable and enjoyable thanks to the seat and suspension set-up. In fact, the set-up suits real-world conditions where bumps and undulations are commonplace. While most of my riding was on the smooth NH 965G connecting Patas and Baramati, I did encounter a few patches of bad roads around the factory where the suspension felt pliant and soaked up bumps effectively. What I admire is whenever I felt like it, I could lean into an aggressive riding position and have fun on the glazed highway surface and carve corners confidently, making it an absolute blast to ride.

As for the rest, the mechanical package remains the same. Power continues to come from Aprilia’s characterful, high-revving twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. I felt a slight buzz around 3,500 rpm, which vanished as soon as I revved higher. The acceleration response is good and the strong mid-range can be addictive. While the engine is paired with a slick six-speed transmission, a quick-shifter is available as an option for those looking to enhance the riding experience. Braking is equally impressive, with dual-channel ABS and grippy tyres complementing the package. The front brake, operated by an adjustable lever, delivers a sharp initial bite and plenty of stopping power, while the rear one offers a more progressive response that suits the bike well.

Overall, the Tuono 457 Special Edition is a suitable upgrade for someone seeking a mid-capacity naked street bike. It is supplemented by its solid build quality, tactile switchgear, impressive fit and finish, and a comprehensive electronic suite that adds to its appeal. Furthermore, there is a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, electronic throttle body, ride modes, and traction control.

Considering its performance, ride comfort, and overall equipment, the Tuono 457 Special Edition makes a good case for itself as an option for those seeking thrills along with everyday rideability.

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