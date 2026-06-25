2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z – No Longer ‘The Biggest Pulsar Yet’

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z sacrifices a few cubic centimetres but gains a compelling new value proposition

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Following the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0, motorcycles above engine capacity of 350 cubic centimetres (cc) moved into a higher tax bracket, prompting Bajaj Auto to rethink its engine strategy. Within six months, the company developed a new 349-cc engine to bring its larger motorcycles under the lower 18 per cent GST slab. After the Dominar 400, the second model to receive this treatment is the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.

Do also read – 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 first ride review

While the motorcycle continues to carry the NS400Z badge for brand recall, the engine has been downsized from 373.3 cc to 349.13 cc. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder motor now produces 40.6 hp at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm, down by 2.4 hp and 2.8 Nm respectively. Claimed top speed has dropped marginally from 158.3 km/h to 156.6 km/h, while fuel efficiency is said to improve by about two km/l.

To achieve this, Bajaj shortened the stroke by nearly four millimetres and revised the camshaft, crankshaft, combustion chamber, and throttle mapping. Interestingly, the compression ratio remains unchanged at 12.2:1, something Bajaj engineers prioritised to maintain both performance and efficiency.

On the road, the NS400Z feels refined and eager. Its low-end performance is slightly better than the Dominar 400’s, and vibrations are very low in city riding conditions compared to the Dominar. The mid-range remains the highlight, delivering strong acceleration. In everyday riding, the difference between the old and new engine is barely noticeable and is likely to become apparent only in a back-to-back comparison at higher speeds.

The NS400Z continues to impress with its ride quality. It feels agile, flickable, and well suited to urban traffic, while the balanced suspension set-up handles poor roads with ease. The gearbox is slick and the brakes offer strong, confidence-inspiring stopping power.

Priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Pulsar NS400Z is Rs 20,000-30,000 more affordable than before thanks to the lower tax bracket. With its strong performance, comprehensive electronics package, sharp handling, and aggressive pricing, it remains one of the best value-for-money motorcycles in its segment.

Do also read – 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 first ride review