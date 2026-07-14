Next-generation KTM 790 Adventure Spotted Testing Overseas

KTM’s upcoming middleweight twin-cylinder adventure bike seems largely unchanged

KTM’s next-generation 790 Adventure has been spotted testing overseas, offering a fresh glimpse at the adventure motorcycle’s updated design. These spy shots suggest KTM is working on a more refined and modern-looking model, with noticeable styling revisions that make the bike appear significantly leaner, yet more muscular than the current iteration .

One of the most striking updates is the redesigned front, as the test mule features a more compact headlight assembly with stacked LED projector headlights flanked by sleek daytime running lights (DRLs), bringing it in line with KTM’s latest design language.

The new 790 Adventure also appears to have a sharper fuel tank and revised bodywork, resulting in a sportier profile. While the overall silhouette hints at a more agile design, the prototype is likely to receive additional cosmetic and functional updates–in the form of the final bodywork–before it reaches production.

Mechanically, the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure is expected to retain its proven 799-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which currently produces 95 hp and 87 Nm of peak torque. The test bike is also equipped with WP brake callipers, seen on several recent KTM bikes including the 390 Duke, indicating the home-grown brand’s continued focus on premium cycle parts.

Summing up, though the final production model may undergo further styling as well as mechanical refinement, the latest spy images provide a promising preview of the ongoing evolution of the KTM 790 Adventure.

Image courtesy – Motorrad Magazin