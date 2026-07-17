Diamond Atelier DA#22 Ultron: Hand-built Expertise Meets Raw Performance

This custom bike gives a new meaning to the term “hyperbike”

Diamond Atelier has revealed the DA#22, a road-legal hyperbike prototype developed under the codename Project Ultron, at the recently concluded Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 22nd (hence the name) creation from the Munich-based custom house marks a departure from conventional motorcycle design. Rather than being engineered around a chassis or powertrain, the project began with a design-first approach, with mechanical components integrated around the bike’s distinctive silhouette.

The motorcycle’s defining feature is its bespoke aluminium bodywork, created by Marvin Diehl of KRT Framework. Each panel was shaped by hand, in a process that took a claimed 800 hours. The finished design incorporates compact proportions, concealed electronics, a cockpit hidden beneath a recessed glass panel–instead of on the handlebar–and a floating tail section that appears suspended above the rear wheel.

The chassis is equipped with a Wilbers Type 46 RR fork derived from a World Superbike racer–we can only guess which one–alongside a bespoke rear shock. Diamond Atelier says the suspension and component selection were chosen to balance high performance with long-term serviceability, despite the bike’s tightly packaged construction.

Several components further reinforce the DA#22’s hyperbike credentials. Aconity3D produced 3D-printed titanium parts, including the exhaust system and upper triple clamp, while DKB Special Parts supplied Formula 1-inspired switchgear and an illuminated clutch cover featuring a glass inspection window. And, living up to the company’s name, the motorcycle also features a genuine diamond mounted in sterling silver at the centre of the upper triple clamp.

Powering the DA#22 is KTM’s LC8 V-twin engine sourced from the 1290 Super Duke, making 202 hp. The output places the prototype among modern superbikes while pairing its performance with the unconventional, handcrafted design.

The DA#22’s final standout feature is its paintwork. Developed by Alex Bloch of Stilbruch Lack, the paint emits a red glow when electrically charged. Diamond Atelier says only one litre of the specialised paint was ever produced, with the entire batch used on the prototype, making an identical recreation impossible.

Ultimately, the DA#22 remains a one-off, road-legal prototype rather than a production model. Diamond Atelier says the DA#22 serves as the foundation for an ultra-limited series conceptualised to bridge the gap between high-performance superbikes and the exclusive hypercars typically headlining events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.