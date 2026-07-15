Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC Unveiled Overseas

Triumph’s sportiest Speed Twin gets a host of cosmetic as well as functional changes

Triumph has expanded its exclusive Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) line-up with the Speed Twin 1200 TFC, a limited-production motorcycle that combines premium craftsmanship with enhanced performance.

Based on the Speed Twin 1200 RS, the new TFC model receives a host of exclusive styling touches and premium components. It debuts in a distinctive Obsidian Gold paint scheme featuring a metallic black finish accented by gold flakes and a marble-effect gold stripe across the fuel tank.

The black-and-gold theme extends throughout the motorcycle with blacked-out engine covers, fork legs, rear sprocket, and Akrapovic end-cans, contrasted by gold-anodised fork lowers and a gold-finished drive chain. Also on offer are glossy carbon-fibre components, including the front and rear fenders, side panels, heel guards, and exhaust tips, further enhancing the bike’s overall premium appeal.

The Speed Twin 120 TFC adopts clip-on handles, instead of a single-piece handlebar; a configuration seen earlier on the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition. Moreover, the clip-ons are mounted beneath the billet aluminum upper triple clamp–engraved with the individual unit’s number–for a sportier riding position. Suspension upgrades include a fully adjustable 43-mm Öhlins front fork, replacing the Marzocchi units on the RS and Café Racer Edition, and fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by twin Brembo Stylema M4.30 radial-mounted front callipers paired with 320-mm discs and a Brembo MCS brake lever. At the rear, a Nissin two-piston floating calliper works with a 220-mm disc to provide stopping power.

Power comes from Triumph’s 1,200-cc, SOHC parallel-twin engine, shared across the Speed Twin 1200 range. As this engine only gets blacked-out visuals and sports no other changes, it continues to produce 105 hp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The electronics package includes three selectable riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, a round LCD instrument cluster with an integrated colour TFT display, a USB-C charging port, and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Additional premium touches include machined bar-end mirrors, a leather-and-suede bench seat, and a signed certificate of authenticity. Every Speed Twin 1200 TFC is also delivered with a branded indoor motorcycle cover and a waterproof seat cover, underscoring its exclusive collector-focused positioning.

Bookings for the Triumph Speed Twin 120 TFC are already open, with the bike retailing at £18,495 (about Rs 23.8 lakh, excluding taxes). But that’s not the distressing part. You see, though this correspondent hates to be the bearer of bad news, not only will the Speed Twin 1200 TFC be limited to just 750 units worldwide, but also none of them are slated for Indian showrooms.