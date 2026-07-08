Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster Launched

Ducati’s power-cruiser is priced at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati India has expanded its power cruiser line-up with the launch of the new Diavel V4 Black Roadster, at a premium of Rs 32,000 over the regular Thrilling Black variant, which is priced at around Rs 29.66 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Black Roadster remains mechanically identical to the standard Diavel, Ducati has introduced a more distinctive styling package. Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence soon.

Designed by Ducati Centro Stile, the Diavel V4 Black Roadster replaces the familiar Ducati Red and Thrilling Black colourways with an all-new gloss black finish complemented by striking Racing Yellow graphics across the fuel tank, side panels and tail section, besides the titanium-finish detailing on selected components and a redesigned seat upholstery exclusive to this edition. Despite the cosmetic updates, the Black Roadster retains the Diavel’s unmistakable muscular stance, exposed V4 engine, sculpted fuel tank, signature quad-exit exhaust system and aggressive styling that have made it one of Ducati’s most recognisable motorcycles.

Powering the Diavel V4 Black Roadster is Ducati’s 1,158-cc, liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine, which uses conventional valve springs instead of the brand’s signature desmodromic valve actuation, resulting in significantly longer service intervals. And yet, it’s no slouch, producing 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. Oh, and it continues to emit the unmistakable V4 soundtrack that enthusiasts expect from the Italian manufacturer.

The chassis package remains unchanged and continues to feature an aluminium monocoque frame suspended by a fully adjustable 50-mm upside-down fork and rear monoshock linked to a single-sided aluminium swingarm, along with lightweight cast alloy wheels wrapped, while braking duties are handled by twin Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc callipers biting on to 330-mm front discs and a two-piston calliper biting on to a 265-mm rear disc. Despite its muscular proportions, cruiser-inspired stance, and massive 240-section rear tyre, the Diavel V4 continues to offer sportsbike-like agility, aided by its relatively low overall weight (223 kg, sans fuel).

As expected, the Diavel V4 Black Roadster comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics suite built around a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Accessible via the 5.0-inch TFT display, the package includes four riding modes, three power modes, cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Launch Control, Engine Brake Control, and Cruise Control.

Summing up, though the Rs 32,000 premium over the standard Diavel V4 does not bring any additional performance or equipment, the Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster offers buyers an exclusive factory paint scheme and unique styling elements that are unlikely to be seen in large numbers on Indian roads.