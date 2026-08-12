Evolved To a T

It is always encouraging when manufacturers take customer feedback seriously, and even more reassuring when they positively act upon it. Harley-Davidson has done exactly that with the X440 T.

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Harley-Davidson X440 T is a motorcycle worth considering, particularly if you appreciate the character of a traditional long-stroke, single-cylinder thumper. It delivers the familiar pulse and mechanical charm that enthusiasts cherish, now packaged within a modern, and refined motorcycle.

The most immediately noticeable visual distinction between the X440 T and the X 440 lies at the rear. The X 440 T looks more like a proper roadster, and resembles the larger Harley-Davidson XR1200. The previously exposed rear of the X440 has been concealed with panels that also cover the lower half of the pillion grab rail and its mounting points. The tail-light has also been neatly integrated into the body work, while the straight-cut rear mudguard has been done away with. The raised 3D Harley-Davidson monogram on the turtle-shaped fuel tank, has made way for minimalist, flat, checkered flag pattern decals. The clear, intuitive and clutter free instrument cluster with all its features and Bluetooth plus e-sim enabled connectivity suite has been retained.

Attention to detail has also improved. Quality and finish of the fasteners are better, chassis welds appear neater, the wiring harness has been rerouted, several cables have been concealed in braided sleeves while heat shields have been integrated on the exhaust pipe and muffler. The latter also receives an end-can tip. New bar-end type mirrors not only complement the X440 T’s roadster styling, but are functional as well. Unlike some aftermarket alternatives, they also remain largely free of vibrations.

At the heart of the X440 T is the same refined, tractable and solid 440-cc engine. A significant upgrade is a ride-by-wire throttle system that has also contributed to a cleaner handlebar layout. Harley says that the fuelling has been recalibrated. Nearly 90 per cent (34-Nm) torque, produced around 2,000 rpm, is now delivered more smoothly, and allowed me to trundle the roadster steadily in traffic with minimal gear changes. This was further supplemented by the slick six-speed transmission and the relatively light clutch. Although shifting can occasionally feel a little notchy—particularly when selecting neutral from first gear—it is a minor quirk rather than a significant drawback

On a rare stretch of open road around the city, I found myself comfortably cruising at 100km/h, with the engine running smoothly at around 4,000rpm. Beyond this point, however, acceleration becomes noticeably more measured, while vibrations begin to make their presence felt. Given that sixth gear functions largely as an overdrive ratio intended for relaxed highway cruising, overtaking manoeuvres often require a downshift to fifth—or even fourth gear, depending on the urgency of the situation.

The ride-by-wire throttle system also enables two selectable riding modes and brings traction control into the X440 T’s electronic arsenal. In Road mode, the motorcycle delivers a crisp throttle response in a linear manner. Switch to Rain mode and power delivery becomes gentler and more progressive, enhancing confidence on slippery surfaces.

During spirited urban riding, the X440 T returned a respectable 26km/litre. A more measured approach to the throttle in Rain mode, could help stretch that figure even further. Unsurprisingly, fuel consumption on the highway is likely to be considerably lower, making the X440 T a capable companion for longer journeys as well.

At 192kg, the X440 T certainly makes its weight felt, whether wheeling it in and out of parking or lifting it off its side stand. This might suggest that the motorcycle could be intimidating for riders with less physical strength. Well, that’s not the case. Once on the move, the motorcycle’s low centre of gravity helps mask its mass. On the winding roads of Bopdev Ghat, the Harley handled quick direction changes with surprising composure. It tipped into corners, held its chosen line through bends and inspired confidence throughout the ride.

Harley-Davidson has also addressed one of the key criticisms levelled at the original X440—its front suspension. The revised suspension delivers a controlled yet supple ride and proves competent enough for light off-road use should the situation demand it. Braking hardware remains unchanged; its calibration continues to reflect Harley-Davidson’s intention of making the X440 T approachable for a wide range of riders. Initial bite is not particularly aggressive, instead favouring a progressive and predictable feel at the lever. While emergency stops require a firmer squeeze, the setup delivers reassuring stopping performance without feeling abrupt or intimidating.

Tyres too have been carried over from the standard X440 and continue to provide good levels of grip. Combined with the motorcycle’s inherent straight-line stability, they inspire confidence when going into corners on dry tarmac. During brief stretches of wet roads and light off-road sections, they maintained traction and stability, with the electronic rider aids working seamlessly in the background.

The ‘T’ carries over the strengths of the X440 and adds oomph to the overall experience. It now features forged aluminium footpegs instead of cast metal, plastic heel guards have made way for brushed metal ones and the gear lever and brake pedal are now shaped with a distinct knurled texture for improved grip.

There are some minor niggles, like the side panels protrude slightly and can interfere with foot placement when stopping, something that becomes more noticeable in heavy stop-and-go traffic. But you learn to live with it astride the new quilted, rib-patterned seat which is optimally cushioned, is placed at an accessible height of 805-mm and should provide sufficient bolstering for short as well as long rides. Even in warm conditions, not once during the test did the engine’s heat output become a source of discomfort. Lastly, the illumination and projection of the automatic LED headlight is uniform and brilliant. It provides visibility that outperforms units on motorcycles that are positioned higher.

The X440 T is easy to ride within the city and enjoyable beyond it. At its current price, it may seem expensive, but if you closely observe and consider the upgrades, along with its purpose-built characteristics and everything that it is, the motorcycle should gradually start making sense.

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