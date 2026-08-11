New Ducati Monster V2 Launched in India

Ducati’s latest naked is a worthy rival to the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple

Ducati has launched the fifth-generation Monster in India, in two variants, “Monster”, and “Monster+”, with the only difference being the latter getting a flyscreen up front and a rear seat cowl. Both models are available in three colourways: Ducati Red, Iceberg White, and Sport Livery. So, while the Monster in Ducati Red is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, prices for the Monster+, in Sport Livery, go up to Rs 14.45 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The latest iteration of the Monster retains the signature silhouette of the original–that debuted at the 1992 Cologne Motor Show–though with a more contemporary design. The new Monster also arrives in India on the back of a Red Dot Product Design Award 2026, recognising its reinterpretation of the iconic Ducati design.

At the heart of the new Monster is Ducati’s 890-cc V-twin engine, borrowed from the Panigale V2. This engine is now 5.9 kg lighter than the previous Testastretta Evoluzione unit. Additionally, while it no longer employs Ducati’s trademark Desmodromic valves, on offer is Intake Variable Timing (IVT) to deliver smoother low- and mid-range power delivery. The new engine makes 111 hp and 91.1 Nm, with a claimed 80 per cent of peak torque available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm.

The V2 engine is a stressed member of the chassis and is paired with a monocoque frame, with a subframe made of composite material. Hence, the new Monster has a dry weight of 175 kg, four kg less than its predecessor. Suspension duties are handled by a 43-mm Showa upside-down fork and preload-adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking comes from twin 320-mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 radial callipers, and a single 245-mm rear disc.

The new Monster gets four Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet) with Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and cornering ABS. A new five-inch TFT display with two info modes–Road, and Road Pro–and redesigned joystick controls provide access to the bike’s electronic systems.

Summing up, with its combination of classic Monster design cues, new V2 engine, reduced weight, manageable 815-mm saddle height, and updated electronics, the fifth-generation Monster aims to blend everyday usability with the sporty character that has defined Ducati’s naked motorcycle for over three decades.