IPONE and Throttlerz Racing Teamed-up for Pro Dirt Drag Championship 2026

The latest edition of India’s National Level Pro Dirt Drag Championship was recently conducted in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu with title sponsor IPONE in partnership with Throttlerz Racing

Story: Salman Bargir

Marking its first step towards building a sustained connection with India’s rider community, French lubricant brand IPONE partnered with Throttlerz Racing for the 2026 edition of Pro Dirt Drag Championship. Open to experienced riders only, the two-day event brought together enthusiasts from across India’s growing off-road and performance riding community, drawing approximately 150 to 200 participants and 6,000 spectators.

Featuring a total cash prize of ₹5,00,000 across multiple categories, riders competed across classes by engine capacity. A knockout format carried the best performers through to the podium for each class.

On the occasion Milind Acharya, Chief Marketing Officer at Motul India and South Asia, said, “Motorcycling today is no longer defined only by long rides. A new generation of riders are embracing adventure, off-road experiences and stunt culture; not just for the thrill, but as a way of expressing their individuality while riding responsibly. At IPONE, this spirit is at the heart of who we are. ‘Ride with Attitude’ is a reflection of riders who are bold, confident and constantly pushing their own boundaries. Events like DIRT DRAG perfectly embody this energy and provide the ideal platform for us to engage with these communities. Through our partnership with Throttlerz Racing, we aim to support the riders, the culture and the experiences that are shaping the future of motorcycling in India. This is another important step in our long-term vision of making IPONE a brand that genuinely belongs to India’s adventure and performance riding community.”

IPONE has planned more such rider-focused activities and events for the coming months, intending to reflect the brand’s “Ride with Attitude” philosophy.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted Testing