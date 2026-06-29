Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted Testing

Triumph’s upcoming retro roadster sports many familiar design cues

Triumph’s upcoming Bonneville 400 has been spotted testing once again near the brand’s home base in the outskirts of Pune. Besides, the test mule was spotted in near-production-ready guise, signalling that its expected September 2026 launch remains on track.

Right off the bat, the Bonneville 400 seems to be more than just a retro-styled version of the Speed 400. It appears to feature a significantly reworked platform that’s noticeably larger than the Speed 400. A bigger fuel tank, elongated side panels, and chunkier front and rear fenders–all of which are in tune with those of its larger-engined siblings–give it stronger road presence and proportions that bring its visual heft closer to the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Furthermore, from what we can discern, the Bonneville 400 gets a revised chassis, with a redesigned subframe to accommodate the flat bench seat, giving the motorcycle a more authentic Bonneville-inspired stance. Also on offer is a new swingarm with twin shocks, for a “proper” old-school vibe. And staying true to the Bonneville lineage, it also gets chrome-finished engine covers, chrome grab-rails, wire-spoke wheels (probably with tube-type tyres), and a peashooter exhaust with chrome accents.

Power is expected to come from Triumph’s 349-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. And considering the subtle differences in specifications across Triumph’s recently launched 349-cc line-up, we reckon the Bonneville’s engine will be appropriately retuned to deliver a more relaxed, modern-classic riding experience.

Summing up, despite the old-school, upright riding stance and overall retro styling now taking shape, the punch from the liquid-cooled engine will put the Triumph Bonneville 400 in a league of its own, away from both the sedate air-cooled Royal Enfield and Honda 350s, and buzzy Yezdi/Jawa offerings.

Image: @mane_the_omkar (Instagram)