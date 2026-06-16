Royal Enfield Velocity Helmet

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Chirayu Gijare



Royal Enfield recently expanded its riding gear portfolio with the launch of the new Velocity helmet series, priced from Rs 6,990. Positioned as a premium full-face helmet, the Velocity series comes loaded with features and safety credentials, but it also has a few compromises.



The helmet uses a high-grade acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) shell with an expanded polystyrene (EPS) liner and is certified to both ISI and ECE 22.06 safety standards. It is available in three colour options and features an aerodynamic rear spoiler that enhances its sporty appearance. Other noteworthy features include a built-in sun visor, Pinlock 30 anti-fog insert as standard, four air vents for ventilation, and a polygiene-treated inner liner designed to keep the helmet fresh and odour-free.



In terms of fit-and-finish, the Velocity leaves a positive impression. The paint quality is excellent and the overall construction feels premium. The air vents, visor ratchet mechanism, and sun visor slider operate with a reassuring click, adding to the helmet’s quality feel. The inner padding is soft, plush, and comfortable, making it pleasant to wear the helmet for extended periods. The helmet uses a ratchet-type

strap, although a double D-ring would have been a welcome addition for enthusiasts.



On the road, the helmet offers a snug and secure fit. However, at 1,825 grams, it is noticeably heavy. During longer rides, the weight can be felt on the neck, especially while frequently turning the head in traffic. Wind noise is also slightly higher than expected despite the generous padding. The integrated sun visor works effectively and is particularly useful during bright daytime rides. Ventilation is another strong point, with the air vents doing a commendable job of keeping the rider cool even in peak summer conditions. The polygiene liner also helps maintain a fresh feel between rides.

Overall, the Velocity helmet is a feature-rich and well-built helmet with strong safety credentials. However, reducing the weight to below 1,600 grams would make it significantly more competitive.