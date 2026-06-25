2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 – Downsized, Not Compromised

Bajaj’s new 349-cc Dominar 400 retains its performance DNA while becoming significantly more affordable

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

When Goods and Sales Tax (GST) 2.0 came into effect, motorcycles above engine capacity of 350 cubic centimetres (cc) moved into a higher 40 per cent tax bracket. Initially, Bajaj Auto absorbed the additional cost instead of passing it on to the customers. However, within six months, the company developed a new 349-cc engine to bring its motorcycles back under the lower 18 per cent GST slab. The first model to benefit from this strategy is the updated Bajaj Dominar 400.

Do also read – 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z with the new 349-cc engine

Despite the smaller engine, Bajaj has kept the familiar Dominar 400 nameplate and not Dominar 350 due to its strong brand recall. Powering it is a new 349.13-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine producing 40.6 hp at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. While peak power remains almost identical to the earlier 373.3-cc motor, it arrives 200 rpm later, and torque is down by 2.8 Nm.

The reduction in displacement has been achieved by shortening the stroke from 60 millimetres to 56.1 mm, along with revised crankshaft, camshaft, combustion chamber, and throttle mapping. The chassis, electronics, and overall package remain unchanged, though. Bajaj claims a top speed of 146.1 km/h. On the road, the new engine feels refined. It requires around 2,800 rpm to get going. There is a slight buzz through the handlebar at lower city speeds. However, its mid-range performance remains impressive.

Interestingly, during our first ride, a fellow journalist who owns the previous 373-cc Dominar noted that the difference in performance is barely noticeable unless both bikes are ridden back-to-back at high speed. This is a very rare scenario. He also felt the new engine was smoother than that powering his own motorcycle.

The Dominar’s ride quality remains largely unchanged from its predecessor’s. It continues to offer the relaxed, long-distance touring character. The motorcycle feels stable, planted, and confidence-inspiring at highway speeds.

Priced from ₹ 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Dominar 400 undercuts rivals such as the Harley-Davidson X440 by a significant margin. With strong performance, a comprehensive feature list, and savings of nearly ₹ 50,000 compared to what it could have cost under the higher tax structure, the Dominar 400 continues to offer exceptional value in its segment.

Do also read – 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z with the new 349-cc engine