Aprilia Tuareg Rally Unveiled at EICMA 2024 as a Road-legal Rally Racer

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally adds a bunch of rally-focused bits over the Tuareg 660 it is based on

The bombshells at EICMA 2024 just keep on coming as Aprilia have revealedTuareg Rally. As the name suggests, it is a hardcore rally version of the Tuareg 660 with inspiration from Aprilia’s rally racing motorcycle, that won them the Africa Eco Race in its debut attempt.

So what’s changed in the Aprilia Tuareg Rally? For starters, it goes on a slight weight reduction, being five kilos lighter at 199 kg. It has an SC Project exhaust muffler as standard with a titanium silencer. At 880 mm, the seat height is up by 20 mm. While the KYB suspension with 240-mm travel is the same as the standard motorcycle, it now has linear springs instead of progressive springs. It also looks the part with a special Rally replica livery that is complemented by gold-anodised fork, wheel rims, and handlebars. Aprilia claim there is a stronger set of spoked wheels on the Tuareg Rally.

What remains unchanged is the 659-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine underneath the skin. It’s the same unit found on the RS 660 and Tuono 660 but the ADV produces 81 hp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Overall, the Aprilia Tuareg Rally is the closest one can get to a road-legal rally racer in that segment. While there’s no word on when it’ll arrive on Indian shores, we already have the standard model, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 at a price tag of Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom). If there is a chance that the more hardcore Tuareg makes it to India, it could happen by 2025.