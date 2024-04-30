Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

The Ampere Nexus, Ampere’s latest electric scooter and their new flagship, has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is for the EX model, which gets a 6.2-inch Passive Matrix Vertical Alignment (PMVA) LCD console, whereas the ST model, with a price of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) gets a seven-inch thin-film-transistor (TFT) display. The ST model also gains a few other quality-of-life improvements, such as navigation, music controls and charging statistics. These prices are introductory, and once the introduction period is over, the prices will go up by Rs 10,000. Ampere have opened the bookings for the Nexus and customers can book the vehicle for an amount of Rs 10,000; deliveries of the electric scooter are expected to begin in the second half of May.

The Ampere Nexus is juiced by a 3 kWh LFP battery, which gives it a claimed range of 136 km (CMVR). Ampere say they went with LFP battery chemistry as they are more thermally stable which should suit our hot climate. Just like the Ampere Primus, the Ampere Nexus comes with a mid-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) putting out a peak power of 4 kW (5.4 hp), which gives it a claimed top speed of 93 km/h in the Power mode. Speaking of riding modes, there are five in total, namely Power, City, Eco, Limp Home and Reverse. City and Eco modes restrict speeds to 63 and 42 km/h respectively, while Reverse mode caps it at 3 km/h.

Ampere includes a 15 A charger with the scooter which should charge it in 3.3 hours, according to the manufacturer. An optional 25 A charger is available as well. The Ampere Nexus rides on 12-inch wheels shod with 90-section tyres, and there’s a disc brake at the front. The Ampere Nexus also comes with all-LED lighting.

Ampere previewed the Nexus with the NXG concept, but there are some obvious changes such as the single-sided swingarm has been replaced with a conventional swing arm. The suspension is the de rigueur telescopic fork and dual rear shock absorbers. It features an accessible seat height of 765 mm and a reasonable ground clearance of 170 mm.

The Ampere Primus will likely need to contend with established rivals such as the TVS iQube, the recently-launched Ather Rizta and the Ola S1 range.