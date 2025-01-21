Ampere Magnus Neo Earns Place in India Book of Records

Ampere Magnus Neo, an electric scooter recently launched by Greaves Electric Mobility earned a place in the India Book of Records after it was ridden over 2,300 km from Bengaluru to New Delhi.

Girish Shet from T3 India and Joshua Varghese from Bike India, began the journey astride the Ampere Magnus Neo from the Greaves Electric Mobility headquarters in Bengaluru. Over the next few days, they rode over 2,300 km to the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. They set out on 06 January, 2025 and arrived in Delhi in just eight days. Following scrutiny and verification, it is now official the Ampere Magnus Neo holds the record for ‘Longest Journey by a City-Speed Family Electric Scooter’ in the India Book of Records.

Since the Ampere Magnus Neo uses a removable battery, the team was able to manage up to 300 km per day between five batteries. Along the way, the scooter never faltered once. It ran steady and true all the way to Delhi. This is not only a testament to Greaves’ robust engineering, it also shows just how reliable the Magnus Neo can be.

Flagged off at Bengaluru by Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, Greaves Cotton Ltd, K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, and Ram Rajappa, Chief Operating Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, the Ampere Magnus Neo traversed through various terrain and environments. The route included Gooty, Shamsabad, Nirmal, Nagpur, Narsingpur, Lalitpur, and Dolpur.

The Ampere Magnus Neo uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery with a claimed range of 100-plus km, a portable battery solution and an efficient charge time of 5-6 hours. Ampere say that the scooter can achieve a top speed of 65 km/h.

The Ampere Magnus Neo is available in five colours; Metallic Red, Glacial White, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, and Glossy Black, with a premium dual-tone finish. Greaves Electric Mobility provided the Magnus Neo with a remarkable battery warranty of five- years or 75,000 km, whichever comes first. As a part of a special introductory offer, the Ampere Magnus Neo is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom).