Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

All-new Hero Xoom 125 Launched

by Leave a Comment

Hero MotoCorp launched their all-new scooter the Hero Xoom 125 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the VX variant priced at Rs 86,900 and the ZX at Rs 92,900, both ex-showroom. The scooter was on display at EICMA 2024 and will probably go on sale by March 2025.

The all-new Hero Xoom 125 has a telescopic fork at the front and single-side shock-absorber at the rear. It runs on 14-inch wheels with 110/80 and 120/70 tyres at the front and rear respectively. The seat height is 777 mm and it gets a ground clearance of 164 mm.

The scooter comes with an air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that displaces 124.6 cc. It produces 9.7 hp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 can store up to five litres of fuel and the kerb weight of the VX variant is 120 kg while that of the ZX variant is 121 kg.

The all-new Hero Xoom 125 gets a projector headlamp, sequential LED blinkers and a digital speedometer. Also,  there is no need to get off the scooter to fill up petrol as the vehicle gets an external fuel filler.

The Hero Xoom 125 VX is available in Metallic Turbo Blue and Matte Storm Grey colours while the ZX variant is available in four colours: Matte Neon Lime, Metallic Turbo Blue, Inferno Red and Matte Storm Grey. 

Also Read: Hero Xoom 160 launched

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Hero Xoom 160 Launched at Rs 1.48 lakh
Motovolt Showcase Electric Two-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Ultraviolette and DriveX Partnership; New F77 for Used Motorcycle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap