All-new Hero Xoom 125 Launched

Hero MotoCorp launched their all-new scooter the Hero Xoom 125 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the VX variant priced at Rs 86,900 and the ZX at Rs 92,900, both ex-showroom. The scooter was on display at EICMA 2024 and will probably go on sale by March 2025.

The all-new Hero Xoom 125 has a telescopic fork at the front and single-side shock-absorber at the rear. It runs on 14-inch wheels with 110/80 and 120/70 tyres at the front and rear respectively. The seat height is 777 mm and it gets a ground clearance of 164 mm.

The scooter comes with an air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that displaces 124.6 cc. It produces 9.7 hp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 can store up to five litres of fuel and the kerb weight of the VX variant is 120 kg while that of the ZX variant is 121 kg.

The all-new Hero Xoom 125 gets a projector headlamp, sequential LED blinkers and a digital speedometer. Also, there is no need to get off the scooter to fill up petrol as the vehicle gets an external fuel filler.

The Hero Xoom 125 VX is available in Metallic Turbo Blue and Matte Storm Grey colours while the ZX variant is available in four colours: Matte Neon Lime, Metallic Turbo Blue, Inferno Red and Matte Storm Grey.

