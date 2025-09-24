All-new Hero Destini 110 Launched in India

The all-new Hero Destini 110 scooter has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 72,000 (ex-showroom).

Story: Salman Bargir

Hero has launched the all-new Hero Destini 110 scooter in India. A family scooter, it has been positioned to appeal to young professionals as well as college students. The scooter has a neo-retro design featuring a metal body, chrome accents on the body panels, a LED projector headlight and a signature H-shaped LED tail-light.

For added convenience the all-new Hero Destini 110 gets an illuminated boot and storage space at the front. Additionally, it also has a new semi-digital instrument cluster, a 785-mm long seat, and Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System).

The all-new Hero Destini 110 is equipped with a 110.9-cc air-cooled engine that churns out 8.1 hp and 8.7 Nm which is fed to the rear wheel by a CVT. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 90/90 and 100/80 tubeless tyres at the front and rear respectively.

The Destini 110 is available in two variants, VX-cast drum and ZX-cast disc. The ZX variant additionally gets a 190-mm front disc brake as well as a back-rest for the pillion. The VX variant is offered in Eternal White, Matt Steel Grey and Nexus Blue colour options, whereas the ZX variant is available in Aqua Grey, Nexus Blue and Groovy Red colours.

Sales for the all-new Hero Destini 110 will commence in a phased manner. It will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an introductory price of Rs 72,000 for the VX variant and Rs 79,000 for the ZX variant, both ex-showroom.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R: The Fastest 250 in India