All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launched in India

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has been launched in India. With its sister model, the R 1300 GS launched in June 2024, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure looks more promising.

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure features the legendary twin-cylinder boxer engine which has grown to 1,300 cc and offers 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The new design of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure looks dramatic at first but is versatile, robust and provides a sense of strength in every riding situation. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure gets a larger 30-litre tank to extend the thrill of adventure for more miles. A large adjustable windshield with optional electric windshield adjustment, two large transparent wind deflectors for effective wind protection, and the standard hand-protectors with integrated turning indicators are part of the new design, too.

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has the signature four LED daytime running units with one LED unit each for low and high beam. The motorcycle features two extra-flat auxiliary LED headlamps and, with the standard ‘Headlight Pro’, the beam of the matrix full LED headlamp turns into the bend according to the lean angle.

The Adventure now has an aluminium lattice tube rear frame that provides better stability at high speed and on rough terrain. The EVO Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and the revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide gets the job done optimally when crossing rugged terrain.

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has four riding modes: Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro. “Rain” and “Road” riding modes provide settings optimum for daily road conditions. “Eco” mode churns out as much range from a single fuel tank as possible. “Enduro” mode enhances the motorcycle characteristics to ideally suit for off-road use. Along with these, Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro are some standard features in the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

Engine drag torque control (MSR, or Motor Schleppmomenten Regelung), Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro offer convenience and safety to the rider in complex riding situations.

In terms of technology, the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure packs a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display and a multi-controller with integrated operation to give the rider fast and easy access to connectivity features.

The introductory price of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts from Rs 22.95 lakh, (ex-showroom). Additionally, the motorcycle is available in three styling options; the Style GS Trophy, the Style Triple Black and one BMW Motorrad Special package, the 719 Karakorum and two optional packages; the Dynamic package and Touring package. These packages allow their customers to choose from numerous design and electronic assistance options for their dream BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.