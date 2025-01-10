ADVIK Acquires Germany-Based Powersports MTG GmbH

Powersports MTG GmbH are a manufacturer of motorcycle braking and clutch actuation hydraulic systems, which ADVIK will offer to global markets.

A leading Indian automotive product manufacturer, ADVIK, have successfully acquired Powersports MTG GmbH, a mechanical and hydraulic braking system and clutch system manufacturer for motorcycles. Powersports MTG GmbH, commonly known as “Powersports,” was created as a spin-off company for the powersports business from Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co. KG, which most people should be able to recognise as MAGURA.

For the uninitiated, MAGURA is a German company based in Bad Urach, established in 1893. They develop and are known worldwide as manufacturers of high-quality bike components, with a focus on brake and clutch systems for two-wheelers.

This acquisition expands ADVIK’s product range and customer base, and was executed through ADVIK’s Singapore-based subsidiary, ADVIK Singapore Pte. Ltd. Powersports ended 2024 with a strong revenue tending to 30 million Euro.

Mr Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director of ADVIK group, said, “This acquisition of the two-wheeler braking system of MAGURA, with a rich history of more than 100 years, not only brings advanced technology for hydraulic braking and clutch system to a larger part of the World, it also adds manufacturing and research & development capabilities in Germany. With 60-plus patents, this acquisition is very strategic to ADVIK to get access to hydraulic braking and clutch technology. Powersports customers include leading two-wheeler OEMs in Europe and the USA for braking and clutch systems. This would help ADVIK to establish its footprint in Europe, from where it can expand and service its customers at its doorstep. This is a step forward into our vision of being a leading braking system supplier in the World for two-wheelers (motorcycle and scooter)”. He added that, “ADVIK would carry forward the legacy of more than 100 years and strategically expand the two-wheeler braking system portfolio Worldwide.”

Mr Fabian Auch, Managing Partner of MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, said: “I am excited to hand over this company to ADVIK, a group who has the prowess to further grow the two-wheeler braking systems business. I am sure the Powersports business has found its righteous place, where it will thrive and grow.”

Powersports‘s lineup includes motorcycle master cylinders (slanted radial, fully radial and axial master cylinders) in addition to calipers (floating caliper and fixed caliper).

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Announce Global Expansion