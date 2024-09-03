2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched from Rs 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Comes in seven colours and five variants.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the well-known motorcycles in our country. Everybody relates the motorcycle with the dug-dug-dug sound. The single-cylinder thumper has received a few updates to make it more appealing to the buyers.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets some much-needed feature upgrades like LED headlamps, LED pilot lamps, gear position indicator on the instrument cluster, and a Type-C USB charging point. Additionally, the top-of-the-line variants—Chrome and Dark—will be offered with Royal Enfield’s Tripper pod as standard fitment along with adjustable levers and LED blinkers.







Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains the same and continues to be powered by the 349-cc, single-cylinder that makes 20.2 hp at 5,250 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in seven beautiful colours, across five new variants. The Heritage variant (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue) is priced at Rs 2.00 lakh, the Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze) is priced at Rs 2.04 lakh, the Signals (Commando Sand) is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh, the Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black) is priced at Rs 2.25 lakh, and the Chrome (Emerald) variant that tops the list at Rs 2.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom







At the launch of the new Classic 350, Royal Enfield also introduced the Royal Enfield Factory Custom programme. This bespoke bike personalisation and design studio service will help customers bring their designs to life by collaborating directly with Royal Enfield’s team of designers. With personalisation options including colour, paint finishes, trims, decals, badges, and graphic options, each custom bike is aimed to be unique and distinctive and will come with full manufacturer warranty and a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

As an exclusive offer, fifteen buyers stand a chance to win a two-day trip to Chennai to visit the Thiruvottiyur facility, and work with Royal Enfield’s design team to create their own Classic 350, and a tour of the company’s manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal. All one needs to do is book the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 at one of the company’s stores across the country, between 01 and 04 September, and then login to https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/factory-custom/ on 05 September at 04:00 pm, and register for the Factory Custom Service (with an additional Rs 5,000). Customers can book a test ride and place an order for the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 at the nearest Royal Enfield store, or via the Royal Enfield mobile application and the company website.