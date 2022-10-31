2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed

KTM has pulled the wraps off of the 2023 RC 8C, a perfect track weapon capped at only 200 units.

KTM RC 8C houses the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with GP style reverse shift pattern and a quick shifter, but it has gone through quite the tuning and received some new components as well. The engine now houses larger throttle bodies, two-ring design for the pistons, titanium intake, exhaust valves and connecting rods. The compression and fuel pressure has also been hiked and with the new Akrapovic exhaust, there is a bump in power. The engine now makes 135 hp, an addition of 7 hp to the outgoing model and the torque is 98 Nm, remaining unchanged.

Apart from the engine improvements, the RC 8C gets a new oil cooler, rides on Dymag forged wheels and shod with Pirelli SC-1 slicks. Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema callipers and suspension is taken care of by WP Apex Pro unit. The company has done its bit to improve the durability of the engine as well, the upper balancer on the cylinder head has been removed and the crankcase balancer shaft has been re-adjusted. The bike’s dash gets a GPS data logger, the switches on the handlebar are derived from KTM RC16.

The bodywork remains the same, the orange paint scheme makes way for the new satin black shade. The company has attached a lucrative special track day at Valencia in 2023 for the buyers of the 2023 KTM RC 8C. With only 200 units to be sold, the first 30 customers will have a chance to experience the track machine on the track under the guidance of ex-GP racers. There will be a team from WP along with KTM to help the customers make the most out of the track experience.

KTM RC 8C comes with a price tag of Rs 33.22 lakh and since the previous 2021 model did not make it to the country, the new RC 8C will be highly unlikely to make it here. And the company has also not made any communications regarding the same.