2023 Honda XL750 Translap Revealed at EICMA

Honda have taken the wraps off the 2023 XL750 at EICMA. It gets power from the same engine that the Honda CB750 houses, a 755-cc, liquid-cooled, OHC, 8-valve parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox that makes a good 90 hp of power and 75 Nm of torque.

Design elements have trickled down from the previous Translap models and has retained the tall and erect stance of the bike with the tall windscreen and wind deflectors. The XL 750 Translap is 2,325 mm long, 838 mm wide and 1450 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,560 mm. The frame houses a 16.9 litre tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of 23 km/l. It tips the scales at 208 kg and has a seat height of 850 mm, should you feel the need for a more accommodating seat height, there is an optional kit that reduces the seat height to 820 mm. The ground clearance stands at 210 mm.

23YM XL750 Transalp

The parallel twin engine gets an optional quickshifter sending power to the rear wheels via a chain drive. It has four ride modes to select on a 5-inch TFT dash – Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel. There is a custom ride mode as well, each mode tweaks the engine response, throttle inputs and ABS levels to accommodate the desired riding style. The TFT dash also has smartphone tethering feature for Android and IOS.

The XL750 Translap has a low slung diamond frame cradling the parallel twin engine and suspension duties are done by a 43 mm Showa USD fork up front that has a 200 mm travel and a pro-link at the rear with 190 mm travel. Brakes bite down on 310 mm dual discs up front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear for shedding speed.

There is no official statement or indication from the manufacturer of bringing the XL750 Translap to the Indian market. For now, it will be sold in the international markets.