2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Revealed at EICMA

Honda have taken the wraps off the 2023 XL750 at EICMA. It gets power from the same engine that the Honda CB750 uses, a 755-cc, 8-valve, OHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit that is mated to a six-speed transmission. It makes a good 90 hp and 75 Nm of peak torque.

Design elements have trickled down from the previous Transalp models and this one also has retained the tall stance of the motorcycle with a tall windscreen and wind deflectors. The XL 750 Transalp is 2,325 mm long, 838 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,560 mm. The frame houses a 16.9-litre tank and a claimed fuel-efficiency of 23 km/litre. It tips the scales at 208 kg and has a seat height of 850 mm. Should one feel the need for a more accommodating seat height, there is an optional kit that reduces it to 820 mm. The ground clearance stands at 210 mm.

23YM XL750 Transalp

In addition to the optional quickshifter, this Honda also has four ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel) to select from using a five-inch TFT console. There is a custom ride mode as well and each one tweaks the engine response, throttle inputs and ABS levels to accommodate the desired riding style. The TFT console also has smartphone tethering feature for Android and iOS.

The XL750 Transalp has a low-slung diamond frame with the parallel-twin engine as a stress member, suspension duties are managed by a 43-mm Showa USD fork up front that has 200 mm travel and a pro-link at the rear with 190 mm travel. The brakes bite down on 310-mm dual discs up front and a 256-mm single disc at the rear. There is no official statement or indication from the manufacturer about bringing the XL750 Transalp to the Indian market. For now, it will be sold in the international markets.