More Affordable Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 Launched

Yamaha Motor India have now introduced the YZF-R15S V3.0 which is Rs 14,000 cheaper than the standard YZF-R15 V4.0



If you dream about the Yamaha YZF-R15 but have budget restraints, this news is for you. Yamaha have introduced a practical version of the model called the YZF-R15S V3.0, which missiles out on a few features but yet retains all the goodness of the popular sporty motorcycle. This affordable model gets a conventional seat instead of a split seat and is available only in Racing Blue body colour.

The best part is that the underpinnings and the heart remain the same. The new Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 gets the same 155 cc VVA-equipped single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 18.6 hp and 14.1 Nm. The motor comes with a six-speed gearbox enhanced by a slip-and-assist clutch.



The features list is pretty decent too with an all-digital instrument cluster, ABS on both wheels, assist and slipper clutch, and side stand with engine cut-off switch. The good bits also include a Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm, and a wide (140 / 70 R17) radial tyre at the rear. In terms of dimensions, the new Yamaha R15S V3.0 is 1,990 mm long, 725 mm wide and has a 1,135 mm height, with a wheelbase measuring 1,325 mm.



With a price tag of Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) this helps save over Rs 14,000 over the R15 V4.0. Recently, the Japanese motorcycle maker had launched the popular R15’s V4.0 variant which had a starting price of Rs 1.71 lakh while the top-end models goes up to Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom). (Also Read: BS6 TVS RR 310 Launched)



Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “After the introduction of the brand Campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ in 2018, the R15 model range witnessed a staggering growth in sales. Considering the period between January 2018 to October 2021, we have garnered a total sale of 276, 445 units, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This clearly states the success of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, which was launched to testify the company’s commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing and the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Stylish and Sporty’.”