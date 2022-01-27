Bike India

2022 Honda CBR650R Launched at Rs 9.35 lakh

Honda’s middle-weight sports-tourer, the CBR650R, has been launched in a new guise for 2022. The motorcycle has gotten Rs 50,000 more expensive than its predecessor, even though it now takes the completely knocked-down (CKD) route to India. 

2022 HONDA CBR650R

In terms of design, the Honda CBR650R got its facelift back in 2018. The motorcycle got a revised headlamp, new mirrors and fairing as well. Aesthetically, for 2022, the CBR650R now gets revised graphics for the “Grand Prix Red” colour scheme and, additionally, Honda have added a new “Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic” colour with orange accents to add to its overall appeal.

On the engine front, the motorcycle comes equipped with a 649-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder motor that’s capable of producing 87 hp and 57.5 Nm. We just sampled this motor in BS6-guise that Honda’s plonked in the CBR’s naked sibling and have a lot to say about it. 

Suspension duties are taken care of by pair of non-adjustable Showa USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Brakes are a set of 310-mm dual discs at the front and a 240-mm disc at the back with both ends getting Nissin calipers. 

Coming to electronics, the CBR650R gets switchable traction control, ABS and an LCD display. Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive middle-weight motorcycle in its segment, contested by the likes of the Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the upcoming Triumph Tiger 660.

