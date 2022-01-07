2022 Honda CB300R To Get More Features and Power

The 2022 Honda CB300R will now be assembled in India and won’t be imported as CBU as before which should help reduce the on-road price.





Honda CB300R: Local Assembly

After being showcased at the India Bike Week 2021, the updated Honda CB300R will be reintroduced in India later this month. The BS4 version received positive reviews from critics and buyers alike, apart from its premium pricing which made the neo-retro, single-cylinder bike out of reach for most. Hopefully, things are set to change with the 2022 Honda CB300R which is being imported as CKD units and will be assembled locally by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). The Honda will continue to face stiff competition from popular bikes like the KTM 390 Duke, which offers one of the best value propositions in the segment, and the BMW G 310 R, which boasts of the premium blue-and-white propeller logo.

Honda CB300R: New Features and Changes

Compared to the BS4 version, the 2020 Honda CB300R gets some mild cosmetic updates such as the golden outer tube of the upside-down fork, and golden tinge on the bend-pipe and exhaust heat shield. A few features have been added to improve the value proposition. This includes a slipper clutch as standard and made-in-India MRF tyres that replace the Michelins sported by the older model.



Honda CB300R: More Powerful Engine

Though HMSI didn’t release the specification or price during the official unveiling of the 2022 Honda CB300R at India Bike Week 2021, the grapevines are abuzz with some leaked info of the upcoming motorcycle. Reports suggest that the updated CB300R will continue to employ the 286-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, but tuned to produce more power than before and is now BS6 compliant. So, instead of the 30.45 hp at 8,000 rpm produced by the BS4 version, the 2022 Honda CB300R gets a slight bump in power and is expected to produce 31.1 hp revving higher at 9,000 rpm. Performance is key in this premium segment, considering both the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R make more power, being rated at 43.5 hp and 34 hp respectively.

Honda CB300R: What Else Has Changed?

The other noticeable change on the 2022 Honda CB300R seen on the leaked specs is the change in the wheelbase of the bike. From the BS4 bike’s 1,344 mm, the wheelbase is said to have increased by 8 mm and is reported to be 1,352 mm now. We’ll wait for the HMSI product presentation to explain the main purpose for this change, though one of the benefits will be improved straight-line stability.



Honda H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition

The other bit of news from Honda is the launch of the Anniversary Edition of the H’ness CB350. This is a limited-edition model to celebrate one year of sales since the bike’s launch in India. The bikes feature golden Honda emblems on the tank and H’ness CB350 branding on the side panels, a brown colour dual-seat, and a chrome side-stand, apart from other design elements. The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pinstripe fashion. The bike will be available in two colour options, Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic, and is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).