Honda 2Wheelers India Commences Global Engine Manufacturing Plant

Honda 2Wheelers India have commenced their new engine manufacturing plant in Gujarat that will cater to the global market for motorcycles 250-cc and above.

This will be the fourth factory by the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer which will cater to the demand for mid-sized engines for the domestic and global market. These markets include countries and regions such as Thailand, the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Gulf, and Europe to name a few.

So far a total of 50,000 engine units are scheduled for production in the first year with an additional capacity to scale up production as per market demand. The new plant will focus on their high standards that will include the machining process compiling of superfinishing by the lapping process, digital quality management, e-Daily Work Management System (e-DWM) which is a sure way of tracing parts and processes.

Additionally, the engine assembly process will in itself have an optimized space utilization and an advanced firing bench for engine testing to name a few. Honda 2Wheelers India will also have a best-in-class database record system, multi-level inspections, and smart connected machines with all the latest tech whims and fancies.

Speaking at the line-off ceremony, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As demand for mobility rises globally, Honda envisions further expansion of its exports footprint across the world. With the introduction of BSVI norms in India, we are a step closer to achieving this vision. Building products which are at par with global standards of manufacturing, this new expansion will allow HMSI to develop production capabilities to strengthen our direction of make in India, for the world.”

Sharing more details from the inaugural ceremony, Ichiro Shimokawa, Chief Production Officer & Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the global engine line-off today, HMSI will take its current exports capacity to new heights both in terms of markets as well as global quality standards. As part of this expansion, we are introducing special processes across various manufacturing stages like machining, engine assembly, and advanced storage systems. Building the capability from the ground up, best-in-class technology along with highly skilled manpower will ensure top quality standards. Starting off with close to 50,000 engine units in the first year, our aim is to further scale up as per market demand.”