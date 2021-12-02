2021 India Bike Week: What To Expect?

The 2021 India Bike Week is just around the corner and we are more than excited to head to this grand meetup that will take place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip in Lonavala. Here is a lowdown on what we expect to be happening at the 2021 IBW.

Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp will be debuting at the India Bike Week this year and the manufacturer has big plans for the same. Hero will be holding two events – Hero XDrags and Xtracks. XDrags will be held for customers to have a taste of the Xtreme160R over a quarter-mile while Xtracks will allow riders to sample the XPulse 200 over an off-road obstacle course.

Harley-Davidson

The American bikemaker will be launching the Sportster S at IBW this year. The Sportster S is Harley-Davidson’s very first liquid-cooled motorcycle with HD’s new Revolution Max 1250 T engine that pushes out 120 hp and 125 Nm. We expect it to be priced at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki

Kawasaki will be showing off the recently launched Z65RS at the IBW this year. The motorcycle gets its styling cues from the X900RS and sports the Z650’s engine that is a 675-cc producing 68 hp and 64 Nm.

KTM

While we have no confirmation yet, KTM have put out teasers on their social handles hinting the unveil of the RC 390 in India. While this is still speculative we expect to get a glimpse of the motorcycle at the 2021 IBW.

Honda

Honda has said it will be launching two motorcycles at the India Bike Week this year. We still don’t know what those motorcycles would be, however, we expect to see a new variant of the Highness CB350 there.