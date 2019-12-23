Yamaha YZF-R15 BS VI and MT-15 BS VI Introduced

With every manufacturer getting ready for the transition from BS IV to BS VI, the Yamaha YZF-R15 BS VI and MT-15 BS VI updated models have also been introduced.

The BS VI norms will kick in soon and, from what we’ve seen, most engines now face a slight drop in peak power output. The all-new BS VI-compliant units on the Yamaha YZF-R15 and MT-15 are the same 155-cc single-cylinder engines that now produce 18.6 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm – a drop of 0.7 hp and 0.6 Nm at the same revs.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 BS VI and MT-15 BS VI now get some brand new paint schemes. The YZF-R15 will now be offered in three new colour options – Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Darknight, while the MT-15 will also be offered in a new attractive paint scheme which blends white with orange rims and stickers. This paint scheme, “Ice Fluo -Vermillion”, was seen on the MT-15 when the bike was showcased at the EICMA 2019.

When it comes to features, the Yamaha YZF-R15 BS VI and MT-15 BS VI now shut off the engine when they detect that the side-stand is down. They also get a new radial rear tyre. Considering that the bikes are BS VI-compliant they will be slightly heavier than the previous versions. Yamaha will soon reveal all the technical specifications of the motorcycles. The pricing for the different colour schemes of the YZF-R15 are as follows:

Thunder Grey – Rs 1,45,300

Racing Blue – Rs 1,45,900

Darknight – Rs 1,47,300

This shows us that the new bikes are priced at a premium of around Rs 4,500 over the BS IV versions. Prices for the MT-15 have not yet been revealed but they will be out soon and are also expected to be at a slight premium. The bikes have already started reaching dealerships and we can’t wait to ride these new bikes to tell you all how they fare compared to their predecessors.

During the launch in Chennai, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said, “Yamaha’s 2020 strategy is clearly directed towards the cult of The Call of the Blue. In motorcycles, the MT excitement has been taken to the next level today with the Ice Fluo – Vermillion launch and standardizing rear radial tyre for improved aggression on the roads.

“Customers can now take the experience of all such exciting Yamaha two-wheelers at the new Blue Square outlets of Yamaha which is conceptualized to garner the racing spirit along with its comfort, ambience and the beacon of the Yamaha Blue. The company also plans to expand with its brand strategy of The Call of the Blue including product strategies and network in 2020. The Blue Square which was opened recently in Chennai will expand to 100 outlets in the year 2020 and eventually would consolidate the 125-cc scooter market share and sports market share for the brand. The Call of the Blue will further scale up in 2020 in order to offer the excitement, sporty and stylish experiences to a wider audience.”