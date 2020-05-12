Yamaha XSR155 Inbound

The retro-modern-styled Yamaha XSR155 is expected late this year or early next year.

The smallest bike in the Japanese brand’s Sport Heritage line, the Yamaha XSR155 echoes the design of the extremely desirable XSR900 and XSR700 retro-modern cafe racers. Just as these bigger siblings are based on the MT-09 and MT-07 streetfighters, the Yamaha XSR155 which is already on sale in several Southeast Asian countries shares its frame, motor and underpinnings with the MT-15.

The Yamaha XSR155 effortlessly balances out its retro looks with modern technology; the slim fuel tank tapers back to an almost flat single-piece seat, with no real bodywork to speak of. The round head and tail lamps are modern LED units, and a fully-digital display sits within a round single-pod housing in line with the retro design language. The 155-cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled motor is shared with the R15 and MT-15, and puts out identical 19,3 hp and 14.7 Nm peak figures, and all three bikes also share the same Deltabox perimeter frame.

While the Yamaha XSR155 gets a meaty upside-down fork and dual-channel ABS in international markets, we know from experience that the India-spec bike will have to make do with a conventional telescopic fork and single-channel ABS to keep costs down. Speaking of costs, we expect a price point similar to the MT-15, which retails at close to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). We can’t wait to get our hands on this very attractive, head-turner of a motorcycle to bring you a comprehensive ride review.