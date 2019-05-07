Yamaha MT-15 Sells 5,000 Units in March; beats KTM 125 Duke

The new Yamaha MT-15 has recently come to the Indian market and is proving to be a threat to more affordable sporty 125-cc motorcycles in the market.





Does this make the new Yamaha MT-15, their latest model, true to the saying ‘more expensive but more worthy’? Recent reports state that the sales of the Yamaha MT-15 have already overtaken the sales of the KTM 125 Duke and 200 Duke. Let’s get into the details about the popularity of the Yamaha MT-15.

Talking about the figures at hand, Yamaha have sold 5,023 units of the MT-15 in March 2019 compared to the 3,096 units of the KTM 125 Duke that were sold, outselling the Duke by around 2,000 units. The Yamaha offers a slightly more powerful engine and more features such as a slip-and-assist-clutch. These, along with the radical new design, give the Yamaha MT-15 a major advantage in this segment.

The Yamaha MT-15 has been priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) which is more than the KTM 125 Duke by around Rs 10,000, the latter of which is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha MT-15 borrows the 155-cc liquid-cooled, four-valve engine from the successful Yamaha YZF-R15, which produces 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm. On the other hand, the 125 Duke gets a 124.7-cc engine producing 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm. Both machines use single-cylinder engines and are equipped with single-channel ABS.

Coming to the design aspect, the Yamaha MT-15 gets its sleek and sharp looks from the MT range. The Duke, in India, still has the old design like that on the 200 Duke and hasn’t received the facelift design which is seen on the 2017 KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke. That’s why the small Duke misses out on features such as a full-LED headlamps and a better-equipped fully-digital instrument console.

In conclusion, the Yamaha MT-15 is proving to be a more attractive deal for riders planning to get a bike in this segment and loaded with features it seems that riders do not mind spending some more to get the most out of the ride they are buying. Is it just the initial spike, or will the sales continue to soar? We’ll surely find out in the coming months.

Story: Azaman Chothia