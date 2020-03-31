Yamaha Majesty S 155 Revealed

The 2020 version of the Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi scooter launched in Japan

Yamaha Japan have revealed the stylish new Majesty S 155 scooter, powered by the same liquid-cooled single liquid-cooled single that we know from the R15. For this scooter application, the motor has been tuned to pump out 15 hp and 14 Nm of torque, with power being transferred to the rear wheel via a CVT transmission.

The Yamaha Majesty S 155 features an aggressive and modern design, with a spacious stepped seat, LED lights all around and disc brakes at both ends, while suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front and a horizontally-mounted monoshock at the rear. Other useful bits include the fuel filler cap and storage space on the front apron, 32 litres of under-seat storage and a 12V DC socket.

We don’t know if the Yamaha Majesty S 155 will come to India, but if it does it will prove a worthy adversary to the soon-to-be-launched Aprilia SXR 160. Let’s hope that Yamaha India consider shaking up the maxi scooter segment.