Yamaha Celebrate 65th Birthday

Its has been 65 years since Japanese brand Yamaha first made their presence felt in the two-wheeler world with the iconic YA 1.

To celebrate this landmark moment, Yamaha made some big moves online and on social media, moves that kicked off on July 1st – celebrated across the globe as Yamaha Day. Employees of the brand have got in on the act to celebrate this special anniversary as well.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies spoke about these initiatives, saying, “Yamaha’s Heritage is an outstanding tale of cutting through the constraints and develop world-class products and experiences. Since the beginning, Yamaha’s aim was to bring heart revving products and experiences that many would cherish in a world of routines and limits. The 65th anniversary is when we showcase our heritage of uncompromising excellence of innovation and performance to the world and reiterate the brand’s continuous commitment towards the society in offering more exciting, stylish and sporty products. On this occasion, the brand in India has also decided to stand with the frontline warriors who have enormously contributed towards sustaining our society.”

Yamaha have also launched a campaign called “Yamaha Salutes Frontline Warriors” in recent times to pay homage to the tireless efforts of the medical professionals and civil servants who have been hard at work battling the COVID-19 pandemic.