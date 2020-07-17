Xiaomi Launch New Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor

Xiaomi have brought in an interesting new Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor here to India priced at Rs 2,299. This pocket-sized wireless compressor is powered by a 2,000 mAh lithium battery and is rated for an impressive inflation range of 0-150 PSI so basically any motorcycle (or even car) tyre should be easily inflatable with this device. A simple LED display shows you the current pressure readout and allows you to set the desired tyre pressure. You can choose to see the readouts in BAR or KPA pressure measurement units too. Xiaomi claim that “the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor just takes 6 and 3 minutes to fully inflate a car or a bicycle tyre, respectively. It can inflate up to 5 car tyres or 8 bicycle tyres on a single charge with complete wireless operation, anywhere without the need of any external power source.”

The charge time is rated at under three hours for full charge and is managed via a standard micro-USB port. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor also comes with an LED light to help with visibility during night-time inflation attempts. This seems to be the ideal tyre inflation device for enthusiasts that often embark on long rides or those planning on making the famous biking pilgrimage to the Himalayas in the future.

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can be ordered off Xiaomi’s crowdfunding website. It is available in only one colour – a standard shade of black – and will begin shipping from 8 August 2020.

