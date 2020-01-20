Bike India

Wrangler True Wanderer 8.0 Winners Announced

The Wrangler True Wanderer competition started in 2012 and continues to be a popular annual event for the people wanting to celebrate their love for the open road.

The eighth edition of Wrangler True Wanderer saw thousands of people applying for a chance to reach the finals. Of those, 12 finalists were selected to go on a trip around India to a destination of their choice. They could do this either by car, bike, on foot, or any mode of transportation of their choice whilst completing travel-related challenges set by Wrangler.

Based on public votes and the scores of an elite judging panel, Wrangler True Wanderer Season 8.0 has announced the winners. The first prize has been won by Pranay Metta from Hyderabad who has won a fully-paid trip to Switzerland. The second prize has been claimed by Ravi Rana from Delhi, winning the trip to Andaman and Nicobar. The third prize is shared by both Clifford D’costa from Mumbai and Saanjhi Rawat from Dehradun, which is trip to Leh.

Pranay Metta, winner of Wrangler True Wanderer 8.0 was accompanied by his fellow traveler Suryachaitanya Vanapalli and rode from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam. The first runner-up of True Wanderer 8.0, Ravi Rana, was accompanied by his fellow traveler Rupesh aka Sonu and travelled from Delhi to Meghalaya. The third place winner of True Wanderer 8.0, Clifford D’costa was accompanied by his fellow traveler Raunak Almeida who started his journey from Mumbai to Ganpatipule along the Malvan region – Goa – Hampi – Kolhapur and back to Mumbai via Pune, and Saanjhi Rawat, the shared third-placer of True Wanderer 8.0 was accompanied by her mother who explored the outskirts of Dehradun.

