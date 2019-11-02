What You Need to Know About the 2020 Indian Challenger

Indian Motorcycle have upped the ante in the bagger segment with the Indian Challenger and its formidable new PowerPlus engine.

Earlier, we brought you the details about Indian Motorcycle’s latest and most powerful engine yet: the PowerPlus. We also mentioned that the new Indian PowerPlus 108 will take up office in the Indian Challenger and here it is. This is everything you need to know about the new Indian Challenger.

This fully-loaded bagger features a fixed fairing that contributes significantly to its road presence. The chassis-mounted fairing houses an all-LED headlamp, a power-adjustable windscreen, audio system, and the RideCommand-enabled instrument cluster.

Powering the Indian Challenger is the all-new PowerPlus engine. This 108-cubic-inch (1,769-cc) liquid-cooled V-twin delivers 122 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 178 Nm at 3,800 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Indian are also offering three rider modes – Rain, Standard and Sport.

The highlights of the India Challenger’s list of electronic wizardry are cruise control, ABS and Smart Lean Technology. A Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) works with the traction control and ABS to aid cornering.

Suspension duties on the Indian Challenger are handled by a 43-mm USD fork at the front and a hydraulically-adjustable FOX unit at the rear. Both are mounted on a lightweight cast aluminium frame. Braking at the front is handled by dual 320-mm discs bitten by radially-mounted Brembo calipers while the rear is taken care of by a single 298-mm disc. Metzeler Cruisetec hoops are the choice of tyre for the Indian Challenger.

The Indian Challenger line-up will also include the Challenger Limited and the Challenger Dark Horse in addition to a plethora of accessories for all three motorcycles. The Indian Challenger Dark Horse is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sandstone Smoke and White Smoke while the Challenger Limited is available in Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic and Ruby Metallic.